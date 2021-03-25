BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - An 18-year-old Bloomington woman driving away from an attempted robbery was fatally shot early Thursday, police said.

Keisha Huntington was pronounced dead at IU Health Bloomington Hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old male was arrested later Thursday morning at a Bloomington apartment, police said. He was to be transported to the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village in Vincennes while awaiting formal charging by prosecutors. His name has not been released.

The shooting occurred just after midnight. After Huntington was shot, she crashed into a parked car nearby, police said. A passenger in her car was not injured.

Investigators located three empty 9mm shell casings at the scene, police said.

