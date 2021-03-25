A federal appeals court Thursday struck down a federal regulation barring bump stocks, ruling that the devices do not make a weapon a machine gun.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the accessories are thereby not subject to a 2018 ban imposed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) at the order of then-President Donald Trump.

Bump stocks are plastic accessories that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire continuously in the manner of a machine gun, which have been more-or-less banned for decades.

But, the 6th Circuit ruled, the 2018 finding by ATF, which reversed a 2010 finding on the same subject, was in error and the panel reversed a lower-court ruling upholding the ban.

“The district court erred by finding that the ATF’s Final Rule … was entitled to Chevron deference,” the 6th Circuit ruling said, referring to presumptions granted to regulatory agencies.

“And because we find that ‘single function of the trigger’ refers to the mechanical process of the trigger, we further hold that a bump stock cannot be classified as a machine gun because a bump stock does not enable a semiautomatic firearm to fire more than one shot each time the trigger is pulled,” the panel wrote.

Gun-rights groups quickly praised the decision Thursday afternoon by the Cincinnati-based court.

“Today’s court decision is great news and told gun owners what they already knew,” said Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, one of the parties that brought the suit.

“We are glad the court finally applied the statute accurately and struck down the ATF’s illegal overreach and infringement of gun owners’ rights,” he told American Military News.

