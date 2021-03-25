House Democrats want more information from the federal investigations into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Democratic chairs of nine House committees and subcommittees wrote to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and other agency heads asking them to turn over any documents gathered from probes of the riot.

The lawmakers said they want, among other things, documents or communications by employees of President Trump’s White House and of Vice President Mike Pence from the days leading up to and following the storming of the Capitol by pro-Trump demonstrators.

The agencies, which included the Capitol Police and the National Guard, also were asked to turn over intelligence and after-action reports.

The lawmakers signing the letter were led by Oversight and Reform Committee chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, of New York.

