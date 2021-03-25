NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City postal worker stole a credit card from her mail route and used it to spend $8,000 for a breast lift, prosecutors said Thursday.

Shakera Small, 31, had a postal route in Queens in August and September of 2019 when a man on her route got a credit card statement with $8,000 charged to Long Island Plastic Surgery, prosecutors said.

The man called the bank that had issued the card and said he had not authorized the plastic surgery charge and had never received the card in the mail, the prosecutors said.

According to the criminal complaint against her, Small allegedly stole the credit card and used it to charge $8,000 for a Sept. 3 breast lift procedure. Small was arraigned late Wednesday on charges including grand larceny, identity theft and criminal possession of stolen property.

“Credit card fraud is a serious crime,” Queens District Attorney Melina Katz said in a statement. Katz called Small’s alleged crimes “a betrayal of the public trust and an insult to the thousands and thousands of hardworking postal employees who do their jobs with integrity.”

A message seeking comment was left with an attorney for Small.

