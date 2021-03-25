WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) - A former Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy who fled the country after being charged with child sex crimes was ordered held on $1 million bond after his first court appearance on Thursday.

Derick Chandler, 30, of Wellington, was charged in Sumner County after an investigation by Wellington police.

The Sumner County Attorney Larry Marczynski said Chandler fled to Turkey. He was arrested in Budapest, Hungary, and was extradited back to the U.S. on Tuesday, KWCH-TV reported.

Chandler was charged with five counts including sexual exploitation of a child, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated indecent solicitation of a minor under 14 years old.

His next court date was scheduled for April 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.