TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The former captain of the Green Valley Fire Department has been sentenced to 7 ½ years in federal prison in a child exploitation case.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Nathanael Dougall of Tucson previously pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography before his sentencing Wednesday.

Dougall was arrested in November 2018 for sharing child sex abuse images on a messaging application with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old girl.

Authorities said Dougall used the same application to engage in sexually explicit chats with the girl, who was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

He was captain of the Green Valley Fire Department until his arrest.

Prosecutors said Dougall will be required to register as a sex offender after serving his prison term, complete a sex offender treatment program and be on lifetime supervised release.

He also was ordered to pay restitution to several victims depicted in the child sex abuse images he possessed and distributed.

