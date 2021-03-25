CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) - A former principal at a Vermont high school has pleaded no contest to a charge that he sexually exploited a student.

David Barnett, 53, who was a co-principal at Randolph Union High School, entered the plea during a virtual court hearing on Wednesday. Under the plea deal, he faces a prison sentence of nine months to a year, all suspended except for one month, the Valley News reported.

He also must undergo 18 months of probation, give up his teaching license in Vermont and agree to never never seek a job at any educational institution in the country as part of the plea deal.

Police say a woman told them that Barnett struck up a friendship with her while she was a 16-year-old student at the school in 2011 and 2012. She told them that she confided in Barnett while she was struggling with depression and that Barnett exploited her during that time, with some sexual encounters happening on school grounds, according to an affidavit.

Barnett was fired and has denied the allegations. He originally pleaded not guilty in 2018 to a felony sexual exploitation charge, which was been downgraded to a misdemeanor. A phone message was left for his attorney.

