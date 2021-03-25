THIBODAUX, La. (AP) - A former principal at a south Louisiana middle school has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a teenager.

Ashleigh Landry, 44, of Raceland, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said. She has since been released on $25,000 bond, he said. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Landry had served as principal of Lockport Middle School, but her employment recently ended, multiple news outlets reported.

Detectives began investigating Landry earlier this month after learning she had exchanged sexual messages with a teenage boy, the sheriff’s office said. During questioning, Landry admitted to exchanging the messages and to having sexual relations with the teenager, authorities said.

Officials have not released the victim’s age, but said in a comment on Facebook that “based on the statute, one can deduce the boy was aged 13-16 years old.”

“Absolutely disgusting,” one Facebook user commented. “We trusted her and turns out she’s a criminal.”

