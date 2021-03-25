Four top Senate Republicans demanded Thursday that corporations punish Democrats who are “stealing” one of Iowa’s House seats by overturning the results of the November election.

The Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, said corporations that blasted Republicans for questioning the results of the presidential election must now apply the same standard to Democrats who are pondering ousting a Republican who won Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

They fired off a letter to Marriott, Hallmark, Amazon, AT&T, Nike and other major corporations.

Those companies said they wouldn’t provide financial support to Republicans who challenged President Biden’s win in the Electoral College on Jan. 6.

“Just a few weeks ago, much of corporate America publicly condemned the actions of members of Congress who voted to overturn a certified election, and even in some cases promised to stop supporting those members. We write to ask if you are taking the same position with respect to members of the House of Representatives who are poised to overturn a state-certified election in the second Congressional district in Iowa,” the Republicans wrote.

At issue is the race won by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, who was certified by the state after a recount.

Democrat Rita Hart did not challenge the election in the courts but instead went to the House and asked to be seated instead.

The House has seated Ms. Miller-Meeks, but has launched an investigation that Republicans say is intended to overturn the state-certified result and install Ms. Hart. The GOP bases that complaint on the way the House investigation, run by Democrats who control the chamber, is being conducted.

Mr. McConnell, Iowa Sens. Charles E. Grassley and Joni Ernst, and Sen. Tom Cotton — the signers of the letter — said that’s the same thing some Republicans are accused of doing in challenging the state-certified results in the Electoral College.

“There’s no excuse why anyone who was outraged in January shouldn’t be sounding the same alarms right now,” Mr. McConnell said.

