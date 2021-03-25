The 40th anniversary of the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan is approaching. The stark and horrific event took place on March 30, 1981 — played out before news cameras outside a major hotel on a rainy afternoon in the nation’s capital.

Reagan had only been in office 69 days. He remained in the hospital for 12 days.

“The first bullet hit Press Secretary James Brady. The second bullet hit District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty. The third bullet hit a window across the street from the hotel. The fourth bullet hit Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy. The fifth bullet hit the limousine window. The sixth bullet hit the limousine and ricocheted into President Reagan,” notes an account from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

“On March 30, 1981, Reagan was leaving a speaking engagement at the Washington Hilton Hotel when he was hit by a bullet under his left forearm that punctured a lung and caused life-threatening internal bleeding. Reagan’s would-be killer, John Hinckley Jr., sought to murder Reagan to impress actress Jodie Foster. Although Reagan nearly died from the ordeal, doctors at George Washington University Hospital were able to stabilize him, leading him to a speedy recovery and a renewed sense of purpose,” recalls presidential historian Craig Shirley, who has authored four biographies on the 40th president.

“The attempt on Reagan’s life, so soon after his inauguration and the transition of power, could have had a much worse ripple effect on the nation,” Mr. Shirley tells Inside the Beltway.

“We were not yet 20 years removed from the murders of John Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., while overseas the Soviets were still a very real threat. Thankfully everyone, from Reagan’s Cabinet down to his most junior aides and staffers, met the challenge of the incident spectacularly as Reagan made it through surgery. What’s more, Reagan emerged in many ways stronger than he had been, not just physically but reenergized and ready to carry out what he believed was God’s purpose for his presidency,” Mr. Shirley continues.

The events were both a cultural and historical moment, and provided another chapter in Reagan’s legacy.

“Reagan’s comeback portended great things for America and demonstrated that we as a country could recover too,” he observes.

POLITICS ABOVE BASIC DUTY

News of the immigration crisis on the southern U.S. border is at last reaching many Americans who now are coming to realize the negative by-products of President Biden‘s immigration policy. The citizens see children and families in distress, frustrated law enforcement officers and local citizens — plus a lot of talk about solutions.

“Texas and other states are forced to try to solve human trafficking and illegal immigration because the White House isn’t. The Biden-Harris administration is only focused on is covering up and downplaying the crisis. The idea that the federal government is putting politics above fulfilling its basic duty to protect our borders is stunning to Americans, yet this is exactly what’s going on. They won’t solve it, so We the People have to get used to the idea that — through our elected officials in each State — we must solve this ourselves,” Mark Meckler — president of the Convention of States — tells Inside the Beltway.

The Texas-based grassroots organization boasts 3 million supporters and seeks to “bring power back to the states and the people” via Article V of the Constitution, which gives states the power to call a constitutional convention to propose amendments.

AT LEAST MASK MOUTH IS NOT AN ISSUE

The vast majority of dentists — 70% — are now treating “stress-related oral health conditions” since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Dental Association’s Health Policy Institute.

“More specifically, 71% of dentists surveyed reported an increase in prevalence of teeth grinding and clenching; 63% for chipped teeth; 63% for cracked teeth; and 62% for temporomandibular joint disorder symptoms, which includes headaches and jaw pain,” the organization said.

There is some promising news, though.

“In addition, despite speculation from recent news reports that frequent mask-wearing may impact dental health and cause ‘mask mouth,’ the survey found no meaningful change in the prevalence reported for conditions such as bad breath and dry mouth compared to pre-pandemic,” the ADA institute wrote.

FOXIFIED

Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson has new programming, which premieres Monday on Fox Nation, the network’s vigorous online entity.

“Freedom of speech is under attack. As other media outlets are shrinking and pushing for censorship, we are expanding and speaking freely. We will not be silenced or canceled. That’s why we’re launching ‘Tucker Carlson Today’ exclusively on Fox Nation. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday we will have in-depth, unfiltered conversations with the people shaping America’s future,” Mr. Carlson said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

Check out the possibilities as FoxNation.com.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Tom Cruise‘s “legacy estate” ranch, built in on 320 acres in Telluride, Colorado. The actor’s property includes 11,512 square-foot cedar and native stone main house with four bedrooms, plus three-bedroom guest house; nine baths total. Beamed ceilings, “staggering view” of mountains, plus wood and stone interiors. Sport court for tennis, basketball and ice hockey, private trail system; “luxury meets legend.” Priced at $39.5 million from SothebysRealty.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 90% of U.S. adults know someone who has had a COVID-19 vaccine; 36% say they have received a vaccine themselves.

• 24% will get the vaccine as soon as it is available, 18% will “never” get the shot; 14% expect to get it in a “few weeks or months”; 7% expect to get in a “year or more.”

• 80% plan to continue wearing a face mask, 63% will continue social distancing.

• 59% believe returning to “normal, pre-coronavirus life” poses a large or moderate risk to health and well-being.

• 54% have visited a retail store in the last week; 48% have visited friends or relatives; 45% have gone out to eat.

Source: An Axios/IPSOS poll of 992 U.S. adults conducted March 19-22.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.