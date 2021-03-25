President Biden said Thursday that the border surge he’s facing “happens every year,” and said the Trump administration left him a broken system that’s unable to deal with it.

He rejected the migrants’ own statements that they’re coming because they expect more lenient treatment under his tenure, saying, “I guess I should be flattered,” but insisted the real reasons they’re coming now are because it’s the easiest season to travel and because of suddenly rougher conditions back home.

“The truth of the matter is nothing has changed,” Mr. Biden said, adding, “It happens every year.”

Yet even as he downplayed the notion of a crisis, he announced the Defense Department has opened up space for 5,000 more beds to hold illegal immigrant children who have surged to the border in record numbers for this time of year.

And Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week said the numbers are on pace to be the worst in two decades.

The numbers back up Mr. Mayorkas.

Looking at records dating back to 2009, the Border Patrol recorded more arrests in February than all but two other months.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.