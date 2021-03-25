MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with killing an 8-year-old girl who was standing in a kitchen with her grandmother when she was fatally shot in the head, prosecutors said.

Cedric Conley, 43, has been indicted on charges including first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony and attempted murder, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said.

Investigators said Conley got into an argument with several people in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Memphis on Nov. 20.

Conley then retrieved an assault rifle from his apartment and began firing at the group, a police affidavit said.

Jordyn’s grandmother was preparing dinner for the girl when she heard gunshots and saw her granddaughter fall to the floor, the affidavit said.

Conley was arrested in New Orleans and extradited to Memphis. He is being held at Shelby County Jail. His lawyer did not return a call seeking comment on the indictment Wednesday.

