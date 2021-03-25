KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) - A man was fatally shot and two people were injured Thursday after an altercation at a Virginia weigh statiosn turned into an officer-involved shooting, state police said.

Police said the incident began shortly before 11 a.m. when an SUV pulled off Route 301 into the parking lot of the Dahlgren Weigh Station in King George County.

Moments later, a female passenger got out of the SUV and began running away from it. A male driver got out of the vehicle and appeared to figure a handgun at the woman, police said in a news release.

A Virginia State Police Motor Carrier trooper and a Virginia State Police commercial vehicle enforcement officer who were inspecting a box truck behind the weigh station exchanged gunfire with the male driver.

The man was shot and died at the scene. His body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for positive identification and an autopsy.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The woman was taken to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg for treatment of serious injuries.

A passenger in the truck that was being inspected was also injured in the shooting and is being treated at Mary Washington Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

Under state police policy, both officers are being placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

State police did not immediately release the names of the man who died, the people who were injured or the officers.

