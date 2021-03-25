RITZVILLE, Wash. (AP) - An Othello man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of his 4-year-old son.

Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, entered the plea in Adams County Superior Court this week, The Columbia Basin Herald reported. He’s being held in the Adams County Jail on $50,000 bail.

Tapia-Perez allegedly shot his son in the head on Feb. 27. The boy died later that day.

Tapia-Perez had a gun he said he recently purchased in his car when he drove to the house of the child’s mother to pick up his children, according to the statement of probable cause. The boy ran outside to the driver’s door when he saw his father drive up, documents said.

Tapia-Perez said he was handling the weapon when it fired, breaking the car window and striking the boy in the head, the statement of probable cause said.

Tapia-Perez told Othello Police officers he didn’t know the boy was standing beside the car. He also said he was unfamiliar with firearms, the probable cause statement said.

