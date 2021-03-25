HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A 37-year-old man from West Virginia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for traveling to Alabama to have sex with a juvenile he met on a social media site, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Andrew Scott Davis on Wednesday. The prison time will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona of the Northern District of Alabama said in a news release.

Davis pleaded guilty in December to one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, al.com reported.

According to the plea agreement, Davis travelled from Circleville, West Virginia, to Madison County between May 2019 and January 2020, and met with the minor five times. Davis began an online relationship with the minor through Snapchat, authorities said.

The conviction will require him to register as a sex offender.

“Protecting our children will always be a top priority of my office,” Escalona said. “In today’s world of technology, it is important that parents educate their children about safe and appropriate online behavior and immediately report inappropriate contact between an adult and their child to law enforcement.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.