A 9-year-old migrant child died after being stranded in the Rio Grande but Homeland Security agents managed to rescue and revive another child and an adult from the river, the government said Thursday.

The migrants were trying to cross the river on Saturday but became stranded on an island on the Mexican side.

Border Patrol agents found them and brought them to shore while performing first aid. A Guatemalan mother and her 3-year-old child were revived.

Efforts to revive the other child, a Mexican, failed.

Migrant deaths on the border appear to be on the rise this year, with drownings, mass-casualty vehicle crashes and exposure to the elements accounting for the totals.

Homeland Security announced the death just after President Biden, speaking at his first press conference at the White House, said the border is not in crisis and the surge of migrants is to be expected.

