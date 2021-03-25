VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is set for sentencing Monday in the shooting deaths of a father and son.

Jurors on March 19 convicted Steven Lewis, 37, of first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Alex Jennings Sr. and second-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Alex Jennings Jr.

A coroner said the father and son had been shot multiple times, including in the head. Their bodies were found Nov. 27, 2017, in a car in Rolling Fork, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and Mississippi Highway 16.

Lewis is from Sharkey County, and the bodies were found there. The trial was moved to Warren County. The Adams County district attorney’s office prosecuted the case.

“I am very proud of the job my team did in bringing Mr. Lewis to justice,” District Attorney Shameca Collins said in a statement. “Nothing will replace what he took from the Jennings family but hopefully they can find some peace.”

