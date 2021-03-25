LEBANON, Mo. (AP) - A southwest Missouri man was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of a man whose body was dismembered and set on fire, officials said.

Shane Patrick Norman, 30, of Eldridge, was arrested Wednesday in Lebanon. He was charged in the death of Nathan Andrew Young, 33, of Webster County.

Young’s body was found in a creek bed on Nov. 6, 2020. His head, hands and feet and been removed and the suspect attempted to burn Young’s body, the Laclede County Sheriff’s office said.

Young was killed by a gunshot to the head, the sheriff said in a news release.

Norman, who had worked for Young at his welding business, was on probation at the time of the killing.

Online court records don’t name an attorney for Norman.

