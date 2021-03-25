RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Voters would decide next year whether to add to the North Carolina Constitution language that declares limits on when local and state governments can seize private property in legislation approved by the state House on Thursday.

With Thursday’s 101-17 vote, the House has voted at least eight times since the mid-2000s to put a proposed constitutional amendment on eminent domain before voters in a referendum. The Senate has never gone along with the idea.

The language makes clear condemnation of private property by state or local governments is barred except for a “public use,” which can be for highways and government buildings or for utility distribution. A 2005 U.S. Supreme Court decision opened the door for condemnation for private development projects as a “public benefit,” but justices said states could ban such condemnations. Most states strengthened their property rights laws in the years after the decision.

The proposed amendment also would make permanent the right to receive a jury trial to determine compensation for condemned land. The bill, which now heads to the Senate, would separately delete references to public benefits in state laws that oversee condemnation proceedings.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.