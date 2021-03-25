INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Police in suburban Kansas City are seeking a driver who plowed into three pedestrians crossing a road in Independence, killing one of them.

The incident happened late Tuesday night when the three were crossing Sterling near Blue Ridge Boulevard, police said. A silver sedan traveling south hit the trio and didn’t stop, investigators said.

One man died at the scene. The medical conditions of the other two were not released, and the names of the victims have not been released.

Police are asking the public for any information that could help them find the driver involved.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.