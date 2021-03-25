SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island man charged with sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 on multiple occasions has been sent to prison for at least 30 years, prosecutors said.

Myles Stevenson, 41, of Tiverton, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to six counts of first-degree child molestation, according to a statement from the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Stevenson must serve 30 years of a 50-year sentence, with the remainder suspended with probation, and was also ordered to register as a sex offender and undergo counseling, authorities said.

Stevenson molested the girl multiple times at a home in South Kingstown between 2012 and 2018, prosecutors said.

“Thirty years in prison is a long time, and in this case, given the defendant’s reprehensible conduct, every day of that long sentence is entirely deserved,” Neronha said in a statement.

“I want to commend the victim for having the courage to come forward and report these horrific acts, enabling the police to get this particular defendant off the streets,” South Kingstown police Chief Joel Ewing-Chow said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.