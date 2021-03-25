Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that all state residents age 18 and older can get vaccinated for COVID-19 starting April 5.

“While the Biden administration set a May 1 target date for vaccine eligibility for all adults, Florida is pleased to announce that all adults in the state age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5,” the Republican governor said in a video posted on Twitter.

Starting Monday, the age of eligibility for the vaccine will be reduced from 50 to 40, Mr. DeSantis said.

“We’ve now vaccinated over 70% of the roughly 4.4 million seniors living in the state,” he said in the video. “We’ve also made great progress on those aged 60 to 64, and on those age 50 and older, and we’re ready to take this step.

“We’ve made great progress and I look forward to continuing to work hard to make sure everyone in Florida who wants a shot can get a shot, no mandate, but access for all,” he said.

Earlier this month, President Biden pledged to pressure states into making every adult in the U.S. eligible for vaccination no later than May 1.

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

