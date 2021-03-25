LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The president of a now-defunct Lincoln security company has been indicted on 14 counts after prosecutors say she failed to pay more than $90,000 in federal payroll taxes.

Janis Strautkalns is scheduled to make an initial appearance in federal court next month, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Between the third quarter of 2016 through the end of 2018, Strautkalns withheld payroll taxes from Lincoln Guards Security Company employees’ paychecks but failed to submit them to the IRS, prosecutors said.

The indictment also alleges that Strautkalns failed to file tax returns for the business for 2015 through 2018.

If convicted of all the counts, Strautkalns faces more than 50 years in prison.

