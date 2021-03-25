BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine Republicans in the county where Sen. Susan Collins was raised have delivered a rebuke over her vote to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial.

The resolution signed by GOP leaders in Aroostook County on March 20 said they “vigorously condemn” the senator’s actions.

It comes ahead of the Maine Republican Party’s Saturday meeting, when Collins could face a further rebuke, the Bangor Daily News reported.

The resolution described the impeachment proceeding after a mob of Trump supporters entered the U.S. Capitol as “illegal, unethical, unconstitutional” and said Collins‘ action “undermines the conservative and ethical values promoted by Aroostook County Republicans.”

Collins, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump, said previously that she upheld her constitutional duty to render “impartial justice.”

Collins grew in Caribou and members of her family own a hardware and home improvement store in the Aroostook County community. She now lives in Bangor, in Penobscot County.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.