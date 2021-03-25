BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities are investigating after skeletal remains were found on top of a large trash pile in a wooded Birmingham area.

The discovery was made about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area next to the Vulcan Trail, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said.

Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said a person walking on the trail spotted the remains, al.com reported.

Police and Yates’ office responded to the scene and collected the remains, which have not yet been identified. Yates said it appeared the body had been at the location for a couple of weeks.

It’s too soon to determine the cause of death, but nothing at the scene immediately indicated foul play, he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.