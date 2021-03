SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police are investigating the fifth killing of 2021 in Missouri’s third-largest city.

Officers were called at 12:45 a.m. Thursday to the Welcome Inn motel and found 26-year-old Dylan Hall of Springfield dead in a motel room.

Police say a person of interest is being questioned. No other details were released and police have not disclosed a potential motive.

