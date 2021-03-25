The Supreme Court ruled Thursday against police officers who shot a woman that fled from their arrest in New Mexico, saying the officers violated the woman’s constitutional rights.

Roxanne Torres took her case to the justices after lower courts sided with the officers, ruling that her continued flight away from the police negated her Fourth Amendment claim of excessive force.

But in a 5-3 opinion, the high court sided with Torres. The justices reasoned there’s a difference between seizing a suspect by control rather than by force.

“Brief seizures are seizures all the same,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the court.

The case is now heading back to the lower courts to determine if the shooting was reasonable and whether Torres will get any damages for her medical expenses.

The shooting occurred in 2014 when the officers approached Torres at her vehicle to arrest her for involvement in murder, drug trafficking and other violent crimes.

She said she believed them to be carjackers and quickly drove away. The officers shot at her 13 times while she drove off, injuring her back and arm.

Torres took herself to the hospital where she was treated.

She sued the police for medical expenses and pain and suffering. As of 2016, she was out on parole.

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., and Justice Clarence Thomas would have ruled for the officers.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the newest member of the high court, did not participate in the case.

