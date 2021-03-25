Rep. James Comer, the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, demanded Thursday that Democrats break their silence and start to hold hearings to probe the border surge that’s confounding the Biden administration.

Mr. Comer fired off a letter to committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney wondering when Democrats will get on the playing field.

He pointed to their aggressive pursuit of border investigations in 2019, when it was President Trump facing a migrant surge. Now, with a Democrat in the White House, the zeal has disappeared.

“Unfortunately, the border no longer appears to be an important issue for Democrats — with the exception of Congressman Cuellar, who in a bid for transparency, released alarming photos of children in a crowded facility sleeping on the floor,” Mr. Comer said in a letter joined by all Republicans on the Oversight Committee.

The Republicans ticked off the reasons to be alarmed at what’s going on at the border, where 4,000 children were mired in pens as of March 15, many of them having been in custody beyond the 72-hour limit imposed by law.

And he said the surge of families is so overwhelming that agents are now releasing them directly into communities without even giving them notices for court dates.

