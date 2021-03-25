KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A Montana woman accused of driving into a 6-year-old girl who was trying to cross a highway has entered an Alford plea in court on Thursday.

Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction. It is treated like a guilty plea for sentencing purposes.

Patricia Ann Berliner, 67, entered the plea on one felony count of child endangerment to District Court Judge Dan Wilson, the Daily Interlake reported.

Police officials said Berliner was driving between 25 and 40 miles per hour (roughly 40 to 64 kilometers per hour) when she failed to stop for a school bus and struck 6-year-old Jordan Hubble.

Court documents said Hubble was thrown 60 feet (18 meters) and landed in a ditch.

Hubble suffered a traumatic brain injury but has since recovered and returned home.

Berliner faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Montana State Prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10.

