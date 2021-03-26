ALBANY, Ore. (AP) - Eleven people have been arrested in connection with drug manufacturing and money laundering allegations at several restaurants.

Five search warrants were executed on March 17 at restaurants across Linn, Benton and Marion counties, the Albany Democrat-Herald reported.

Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement reported this week that the 11 people were charged with racketeering, money laundering, criminal conspiracy and other charges as the result of a long-running investigation. Some of the alleged crimes related to money laundering, law enforcement said, happened at local restaurants.

Albany Police Captain Jerry Drum said the department will not release the names of the restaurants.

Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement reported seizing cocaine, 1,900 marijuana plants, 40 pounds of marijuana, more than $373,000, firearms and several vehicles.

The people arrested are residents of Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Salem, Portland, Renton, Washington, and San Francisco.

Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement includes law enforcement personnel from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, police departments in Sweet Home, Albany and Lebanon as well as Oregon State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

