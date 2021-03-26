GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) - Deputies in Josephine County who were responding to a car fire found two unidentified bodies in the vehicle, authorities said.

The Daily Courier reported Friday that the car was in a remote, wooded area about seven miles south of Lake Selmac.

During an investigation into the blaze, two cars approached deputies at a staging area less than two miles from the scene.

One sheriff’s deputy fired their service weapon after one of the cars failed to stop and sped away. That vehicle has not been located.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

