BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas firefighter has been placed on leave after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting an Asian American man.

Benjamin Snodgrass, 44, a Bentonville firefighter for 14 years, was charged with misdemeanor battery and public intoxication, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

He was arrested March 13 outside the Oaklawn casino in Hot Springs where he refused to take a breath test and was taken to Garland County jail. Snodgrass says he confronted the man “for not being American,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man said Snodgrass approached him outside the casino, asked if he knew he was in America and started pushing him. He said Snodgrass then struck him several times before he hit Snodgrass with a fist in self-defense.

Snodgrass was released on a $1,500 bond and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is scheduled for May 6 in Garland County District Court.

Mayor Stephanie Orman said in a statement Thursday that a task force has been formed to guide the city’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

“The City of Bentonville does not condone or tolerate any form of discrimination or violence,” she said.

The incident comes at a time of increasing national attention to reports of violence against Asian Americans, particularly since the March 16 shootings where eight people, including six Asian women, were fatally shot at three massage businesses in the Atlanta area.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.