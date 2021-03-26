SEAFORD, Del. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old Delaware woman by a state trooper.

State police said troopers were called to a location in Seaford about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said an incident occurred that resulted in a trooper shooting and killing the woman.

State police did not immediately release any other details.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative duty according to state police policy.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.