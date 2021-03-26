The Border Patrol in Arizona was put on alert this week over intelligence that two Mexican migrants planned to jump the border to try to kill a cop, The Washington Times has learned.

The tip was “uncorroborated,” but very specific, according to the “Be on the Lookout” bulletin The Times saw.

It gave a location on federal land, and time, early Thursday morning, for the potential breach of the border. And one of the two men was identified in the bulletin as Eduardo Molina-Flores, a 49-year-old Mexican man who is on a Homeland Security “watchlist.”

“It has been reported that the subject’s intent is to kill a local law enforcement officer,” the Border Patrol said in the bulletin, titled “BOLO-Officer Safety/Situational Awareness/Armed Suspect.”

The BOLO, which was labeled “Law Enforcement Sensitive,” said there was no specific agency mentioned as the target.

The Times has sought comment from Customs and Border Protection.

The warning comes as agents and sheriff’s departments along the border report growing incidents of violence in encounters with migrants, who are surging north right now.

