Former President Trump late Friday questioned the whereabouts of special counsel John Durham as his investigation into the Justice Department’s Russian collusion probe is about to enter its third year.

“Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Mr. Durham was appointed in April 2019 by then-Attorney General William P. Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia probe that overshadowed much of the Trump presidency.

In October, Mr. Barr elevated the prosecutor to special counsel to ensure his investigation would carry on through President Biden’s administration.

The investigation, which has been labeled a criminal probe, has “narrowed considerably” and “really focused” on the activities of the FBI, Mr. Barr said in December before leaving office.

Mr. Durham’s failure to produce a report before the November election left Mr. Trump and his allies extremely frustrated with the progress of his pace.

Mr. Durham’s investigation has only resulted in prosecution. A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation earlier this year for doctoring evidence to justify continued surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign aide in 2016.

