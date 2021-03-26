HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) - A 24-year-old Mississippi woman faces a murder charge in the stabbing death of her boyfriend, police said.

Ashailyn McGill, of Hattiesburg, was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder and transported to the Forrest County Jail. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Police answered a report of a domestic dispute about 9 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex, The Hattiesburg American reported. They found a man with an apparent knife wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police spokesman Ryan Moore said in a news release.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the man as David Pryor, 40, of Hattiesburg.

Moore said the death is the city’s third homicide of the year.

