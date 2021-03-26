NEW DELHI (AP) - Indian and South Korean defense ministers met Friday to discuss maritime cooperation as part of the Indo-Pacific strategy and also cooperation in the defense industry and future technologies, officials said.

India’s defense ministry said in a tweet visiting Defense Minister Suh Wook also inaugurated an Indo-Korean friendship park in the Indian capital commemorating the contribution of Indian peacekeepers during the Korean War in 1950s.

Details of their talks were not immediately available.

Indian media reports say both countries have been in discussions for military platforms and weapons, especially naval shipbuilding. Korean companies are keen to build minesweepers in the country and supply a self-propelled anti-aircraft defense system to the Indian military.

There was no official confirmation.

The two countries have a logistics agreement helping the Indian navy while operating in the Indo-Pacific region.

The South Korean minister ends his three-day visit on Saturday in the city of Agra to meet personnel of India’s 60 Para Field Hospital, which provided medical aid to United Nations and South Korean personnel during the Korean War.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.