The White House said Friday President Biden is still hashing out his plans on when U.S. troops will be removed from Afghanistan.

Mr. Biden, in his first formal press conference on Thursday, said it is going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline that the Trump administration established for pulling out the troops.

“The president has not made a decision at this point,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at the daily briefing.

She said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has espoused the same message.

“Our commitment is bringing a responsible end to the conflict, removing our troops from harm’s way, ensuring that Afghanistan can never again become a haven for terrorists that would threaten the United States or any of our allies,” Ms. Paski said. “But right now we are consulting with our allies and partners, and the president has not made a decision.”

