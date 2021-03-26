President Biden intends to appoint the wife of the Senate’s top swing vote, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin III, to a plum federal position that pays upwards of $160,000 annually.

The White House announced on Friday it would nominate Gayle Connelly Manchin, a former president of the West Virginia state board of education, to serve as federal co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The organization is responsible for spurring economic development and investment in the 13 states that make up the region of Appalachia — which spans from northern Mississippi to Pennsylvania.

If confirmed by the Senate, Mrs. Manchin is slated to replace Tim Thomas, a former staffer for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The role comes with a salary of approximately $163,000 annually, according to a federal pay database.

Mrs. Manchin’s nomination comes as her husband has become a vital political player in Washington, D.C.

Despite Democrats controlling both Congress and the White House, the party’s hold on the Senate is tenuous at best. The upper chamber is split 50-50 between both parties, with Democrats only holding the majority thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Given the narrow margin, Mr. Manchin, a self-described “moderate to conservative Democrat,” holds immense sway over whether the Biden administration’s agenda can become law. The senator’s influence was felt earlier this month when he delayed passage of the coronavirus relief package due to issues surrounding unemployment benefits.

Mr. Manchin has also been a key figure in a renewed push to abolish the Senate filibuster. The rule, which requires a three-fifths Senate vote — usually 60 votes — to end debate on a piece of legislation, had become a point of internal division for Democrats.

Progressives argue the filibuster should not stand in the way of Mr. Biden’s agenda on gun control, climate change or voting rights. The latter has been specifically notable in recent days as Democrats prepare to put their signature electoral overhaul, the “For the People Act,” up for a vote next month.

Mr. Manchin, who has balked at prior attempts to jettison the filibuster, has shown a new openness on the topic. Recently, the senator suggested some changes to the rule could be made to ensure it was more “painful” to use.

It is unclear if Mrs. Manchin’s appointment to a high-paying federal post will have any impact on the senator’s position.

Furthermore, it remains uncertain whether Mrs. Manchin will accept the co-chair’s salary. A number of prior federal appointees with close familial ties to leading elected officials have chosen to forgo their salaries to avoid any hint of a conflict of interest.

Most notably, Jared and Ivanka Trump decided to not accept compensation for their roles in the White House during former President Donald Trump’s term in office.

Mr. Manchin’s Senate office did not immediately respond to requests for this story.

