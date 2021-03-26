An Arizona man accused of forcing off the road a National Guard envoy that was transporting COVID-19 vaccines in Texas and then holding 11 troops at gunpoint was charged Friday with a federal crime.

Larry Lee Harris, 66, is charged with assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. He is due in court a later date, the Justice Department said.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in jail.

Prosecutors say Mr. Harris followed three National Guard vans from a gas station and tried multiple times to force them off the roadway before turning his vehicle into oncoming traffic to stop them.

Mr. Harris then identified himself as a detective and demanded to search the vehicles according to court documents. He ordered the guard members out of the vehicle at gunpoint, the document revealed.

In an interview with local police, Mr. Harris said he believed the people inside the vehicle kidnapped a woman and child, prosecutors said.

Local police ultimately arrived on the scene and took Mr. Harris into custody without incident. Authorities found a .45 Colt semi-automatic pistol loaded with a magazine.

Mr. Harris is also facing state charges of aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, impersonating a public servant, unlawfully carrying a weapon and interfering with military forces.

