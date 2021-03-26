OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma County judge resigned Friday after three female attorneys came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Jari Askins, the chief administrative officer of the state’s court system, said Oklahoma County Judge Timothy Henderson called her Friday to notify her of his resignation.

Henderson has not been charged, but Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater confirmed he launched an investigation last week after three female attorneys came forward with “serious sexual assault allegations against the judge.”

Henderson‘s resignation was first reported by The Oklahoman.

A telephone message left Friday at Henderson’s office was not immediately returned.

A former Edmond police officer and prosecutor, Henderson was first appointed to the post in 2012 by former Republican Gov. Mary Fallin.

Henderson has presided over a number of high-profile criminal trials in recent years, including that of ex-Oklahoma City police officer Daniel Holtzclaw, who Henderson sentenced to life in prison in 2016 after he was convicted of raping and sexually victimizing women while on his beat in Oklahoma City.

