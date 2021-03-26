HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - Seven years after a western Montana pain clinic was raided and three years after the physician/owner was convicted of over-prescribing opiates, Chris Christensen of Florence reported to jail Friday to begin serving his 10-year sentence.

Christensen, 69, was booked in to the Ravalli County jail and from there will be transferred to the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

Missoula County Judge Jason Marks denied a last-minute request by attorney Josh Van de Wetering to delay taking his client into custody. Van de Wetering argued Christensen had not yet received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and wanted to file a second appeal to the Montana Supreme Court.

Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fulbright argued that Christensen should not be able to “continue avoiding the natural and lawful consequences of his crimes.”

Marks’ order, issued Thursday, said Christensen will remain in Ravalli County custody until he receives his second vaccine dose, the Ravalli Republic reported.

Christensen’s clinic in Florence was raided in 2014 after pharmacists raised concerns about large opioid prescriptions issued by the doctor.

In 2017, a jury found Christensen guilty of 22 felonies, including two counts of negligent homicide for the overdose deaths of two patients. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended. His sentence was stayed pending appeal.

Last September, the Montana Supreme Court overturned the negligent homicide convictions, arguing prosecutors did not prove Christensen’s prescribing practices were the direct cause of the deaths. However, the justices upheld 20 other counts for endangerment and distribution of dangerous drugs, leaving him with his concurrent 10-year prison sentence for those crimes

Van de Wetering said he plans to appeal Marks’ conclusion that the judge did not have the authority to grant a full resentencing of Christensen after the Supreme Court decision. Van de Wetering argues his client could have been eligible for a deferred sentence.

