QUINCY, Mass. (AP) - An armed robbery suspect who authorities say stole a police cruiser was shot by officers in Quincy on Friday morning, police said.

State police tweeted just before 8 a.m. that an armed robbery suspect stole a Rockland police cruiser, led officers on a chase to Quincy and had stopped on Burgin Parkway, refusing to get out of the car.

The suspect was shot at about 11 a.m., police said. They did not say how many officers opened fire or which agency they worked for.

“The situation on Burgin Parkway in Quincy resulted in an officer-involved shooting of an adult male suspect,” a state police spokesperon said in an email. “Troopers and medics rendered first aid on scene and suspect was transported to hospital by ambulance.”

No name was released and the investigation is continuing.

The standoff led to the shutdown of several streets and the suspesnion of both Red Line and commuter rail services given their proximity to the scene.

