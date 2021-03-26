SALEM, S.D. (AP) - After a swastika and racial slur were spray-painted on a Black man’s car in Salem, South Dakota, the sheriff’s office is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Josh Gadsden said he woke up early Thursday to find his Dodge Charger spraypainted with racist symbols, including the N-word, a swastika and what he said appeared to be the Confederate flag, KELO-TV reported.

Gadsden, who has lived in Salem for five years, said that this is not the first time he has experienced racism. He said other people have supported him, adding “It’s the rotten eggs in the basket that makes it bad for the whole town.”

The McCook County Sheriff’s office said if the perpetrator is caught they would face felony vandalism and hate crime charges.

