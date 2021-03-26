BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding the driver of a vehicle that left the scene after striking and killing a pedestrian in Bridgewater earlier this month.

Ian Dalgliesh, 34, of Northborough, was found at about 12:40 a.m. on March 7 after another motorist reported seeing an unconscious man in the roadway, investigators said Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene of injuries from a vehicle strike, they said.

“Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office and Bridgewater police detectives have determined that Dalgliesh was struck by a motor vehicle and are seeking information in connection with the crash,” the DA’s office wrote in a statement.

Dalgliesh was an artist who once “set up a worldwide website called Gift or Take where anyone could sign up to send random gifts and receive gifts, year-round, for no other reason than to bring joy to someone’s day,” his family wrote in his obituary.

