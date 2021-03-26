President Biden is preparing executive actions that seek to combat gun violence.

Mr. Biden signaled in his first formal press conference that he plans to advocate for legislative remedies to gun violence and to take executive actions targeting “ghost guns” and allocating more money to cities and states to combat gun-related violence.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday the administration does not have a timeline on when those will be released.

She also reminded reporters that the Obama-Biden administration put into place 23 executive actions to combat gun violence.

“It is one of the levers that we can use, that any federal government that Any president can use to help address the prevalence of gun violence,” Ms. Psaki said.

Ms. Psaki said Mr. Biden supports House-passed bills that would expand background checks for gun sales and reinstate an assault weapons ban.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.