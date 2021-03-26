Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Friday that Malik Aziz will serve as the county’s new police chief.

The incoming leader is a 29-year veteran of the Dallas Police Department where he currently serves as a deputy chief.

Ms. Alsobrooks conducted a nine-month national search for a new chief and said Deputy Chief Aziz’s dedication to police reform is among the reasons he was selected.

“[H]e believed that there were certain jurisdictions that would change policing in America forever, and believed that Prince George’s County was one of those jurisdictions where that kind of change and reform could happen,” Ms. Alsobrooks said during a press conference.

Earlier this year, the county began implementing nearly 50 recommendations from a police reform task force including new duty-to-intervene training, and the establishment of an Office of Integrity and Compliance.

Deputy Chief Aziz will take over for interim Police Chief Hector Velez who took on the role after former Chief Hank Stawinski resigned following a lawsuit claiming racial bias and hiring discrimination within the agency.

