A federal appeals court ruled in favor of a professor who was punished by his university for refusing to call a biologically male student by the student’s preferred female pronouns.

Nicholas Meriweather, a philosophy teacher at Shawnee State University in Ohio, sued the school after officials prepared a written warning against him and threatened suspension without pay or termination if he refused to use female pronouns upon the student’s request.

In a unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said the school violated the professor’s right to free speech.

“Traditionally, American universities have been beacons of intellectual diversity and academic freedom. They have prided themselves on being forums where controversial ideas are discussed and debated,” wrote Judge Amul Thapar, a Trump appointee.

“But Shawnee State chose a different route: It punished a professor for his speech on a hotly contested issue. And it did so despite the constitutional protections afforded by the First Amendment.”

Mr. Meriweather initially attempted to reason with the school and agreed to call the student by the student’s last name. The professor said calling the student by female pronouns would run afoul of his Christian faith.

Facing threats of termination, the professor sued Shawnee State University for infringing on his First Amendment rights.

Shawnee State University officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

