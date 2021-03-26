HOUMA, La. (AP) - Louisiana authorities are seeking information throughout the Southeast as they try to find the suspect in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 23-year-old Davonta Verret is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of Treyce Bryant.

The girl was struck by gunfire Monday as she rode in a car in Houma. Police there said they believe Verret fired at the car because he was having a feud with a man who was in the vehicle with the child.

The Sheriff’s Office says Verret has ties to Houston and Atlanta and points in between.

“Anyone with information should call their local police department or 800-743-7433,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Police in Houma said the shooting happened about 8:30 Monday night. A man and woman in the car with the girl drove her to a hospital, where she died.

“She just was an innocent person at the wrong place at the wrong time,” police chief Dana Coleman said earlier this week.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.