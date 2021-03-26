Former President Donald Trump is celebrating the newly enacted election law in Georgia.

“Congratulations to Georgia and the Georgia State Legislature on changing their voter Rules and Regulations,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “They learned from the travesty of the 2020 Presidential Election, which can never be allowed to happen again.”

“Too bad these changes could not have been done sooner!” he said.

Mr. Trump has insisted the 2020 election was stolen from him, including in Georgia. GOP officials in the state have pushed back, however, saying his allegations of massive voter fraud were based on false claims and bad information.

President Biden won the state by 12,000 votes, becoming the first Democrat to carry it in a presidential election since 1992.

